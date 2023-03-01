Japanese companies kicked off job seminars Wednesday for university students graduating in spring 2024. The annual job-hunting season arrives amid labor shortages that reflect the normalization of economic activities after a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Job information provider Mynavi held joint job seminars at some 20 locations across the country the same day.

About 520 companies are set to take part in one three-day seminar through Friday at the Tokyo Big Sight convention center, which is expected to attract around 12,000 students.