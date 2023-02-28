In a forest in Hokkaido, Atsushi Monbetsu kneels on the moss in the thick morning fog and begins to pray in a language that has nearly disappeared.

“Kamuy,” he begins, addressing the gods of the Ainu Indigenous people, as he starts a small fire with birch bark.

“An Ainu man is now entering your forest, wishing to hunt deer,” he says. Soon after, he spots an animal, makes a clean kill and offers prayers for its soul.