  • Manao Kanazawa (center), a member of an Ainu Indigenous culture club at Sapporo University, practices ethnic dancing at the university on Nov. 17. | AFP-JIJI
    Manao Kanazawa (center), a member of an Ainu Indigenous culture club at Sapporo University, practices ethnic dancing at the university on Nov. 17. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Sapporo – When Yuko Honda, a professor at Sapporo University, tried to start a scholarship for Ainu Indigenous students and a club to celebrate their culture, she ran into fierce resistance.

“We faced a terrible backlash,” said Honda, a professor of cultural studies at the university. “The issue of the Ainu was seen as a taboo, something that should not be touched.”

That was in 2009, just a year after Japan’s parliament finally passed a resolution to recognize the Ainu as an Indigenous people, following decades of pressure.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED