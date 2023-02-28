Sapporo – When Yuko Honda, a professor at Sapporo University, tried to start a scholarship for Ainu Indigenous students and a club to celebrate their culture, she ran into fierce resistance.
“We faced a terrible backlash,” said Honda, a professor of cultural studies at the university. “The issue of the Ainu was seen as a taboo, something that should not be touched.”
That was in 2009, just a year after Japan’s parliament finally passed a resolution to recognize the Ainu as an Indigenous people, following decades of pressure.
