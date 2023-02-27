The mayor of Saga said Monday that he will accept the deployment of the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Osprey transport aircraft to the airport in the city.
Mayor Hidetaka Sakai expressed his support for the Osprey deployment to Saga Airport in a news conference. Earlier, he met State Defense Minister Toshiro Ino at the city office to give notice of his acceptance.
The Saga Prefectural Government had already said that it will accept the deployment of Osprey aircraft.
