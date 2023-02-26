  • A suprapartisan group of lawmakers hold a meeting at the Diet on Feb. 15, confirming that they will aim to pass a bill before Japan hosts a summit of leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima in May.　 | KYODO
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership is reluctant to begin discussions anytime soon on a proposed law designed to promote understanding of LGBTQ people.

The law is aimed at requiring the government to craft a basic plan to promote public understanding of LGBTQ people.

In 2011, a suprapartisan group of lawmakers drafted a bill for the law, but it was put on hold after conservative LDP lawmakers objected to a clause in the legislation that says discrimination against LGBTQ people would not be tolerated.

