The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership is reluctant to begin discussions anytime soon on a proposed law designed to promote understanding of LGBTQ people.

The law is aimed at requiring the government to craft a basic plan to promote public understanding of LGBTQ people.

In 2011, a suprapartisan group of lawmakers drafted a bill for the law, but it was put on hold after conservative LDP lawmakers objected to a clause in the legislation that says discrimination against LGBTQ people would not be tolerated.