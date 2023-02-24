The U.S. is increasing its small contingent of troops in Taiwan to train local forces, an American defense official said, in the latest move of support for the island democracy and willingness to raise the ire of China.

The U.S. military presence in Taiwan will grow to between 100 and 200 troops, up from about 30 a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Thursday.

“We don’t have a comment on specific operations, engagements or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an email. The State Department later offered the same response.