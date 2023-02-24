  • A Chinook helicopter takes part in a military drill simulating China's People's Liberation Army invading the island, at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, in Taichung, Taiwan, in June 2018. | REUTERS
    A Chinook helicopter takes part in a military drill simulating China's People's Liberation Army invading the island, at Ching Chuan Kang Air Base, in Taichung, Taiwan, in June 2018. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The U.S. is increasing its small contingent of troops in Taiwan to train local forces, an American defense official said, in the latest move of support for the island democracy and willingness to raise the ire of China.

The U.S. military presence in Taiwan will grow to between 100 and 200 troops, up from about 30 a year ago, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Thursday.

“We don’t have a comment on specific operations, engagements or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Lt. Col. Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an email. The State Department later offered the same response.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW