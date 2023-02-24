Prime Minister Fumio Kishida used Friday’s anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to reiterate his desire to visit the war-torn country and announce that Japan was preparing fresh Group of Seven sanctions on Moscow.
“Feb. 24 is a day we will never forget,” Kishida told a news conference. “It is a day that must not be forgotten.”
Kishida — the sole G7 leader yet to visit Ukraine since the invasion began — said that while he hoped to travel to the country soon, nothing had been decided yet, with discussions ongoing.
