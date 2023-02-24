  • Cherry blossom trees at a park in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo reported 427 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 800 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled seven, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria dropped by one from Thursday to 11, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 970.4, down 33.3% from a week earlier.

