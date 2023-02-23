  • Japan confirmed 18,625 new COVID-19 cases nationwide on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan confirmed 18,625 new COVID-19 cases nationwide on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • staff report, jiji

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 1,072 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 382 from a week earlier, while reporting 12 deaths linked to the infection.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria rose to 12 from the previous day of 10.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,091.1, down from 1,546.7 a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW