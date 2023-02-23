Tokyo confirmed 1,072 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 382 from a week earlier, while reporting 12 deaths linked to the infection.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria rose to 12 from the previous day of 10.
The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,091.1, down from 1,546.7 a week earlier.
