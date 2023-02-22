U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Tuesday that Russia would never see victory in Ukraine, delivering a major speech in Warsaw hours after Russia’s Vladimir Putin said his country would continue its nearly yearlong invasion.

Putin, in his annual state of the nation address, accused the West of escalating the conflict and announced the Kremlin would suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty with Washington.

The Russian president said increasingly stringent sanctions on the country “will not succeed” and vowed Russia would keep fighting to “systematically” achieve its aims.