  • People walk through Tokyo's Ginza district on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    People walk through Tokyo's Ginza district on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji, staff report

  • SHARE

Tokyo confirmed 1,195 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down 663 from a week earlier.

New fatal cases totaled 15 in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria came to 10, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,145.7, down 30.5% from a week earlier.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW