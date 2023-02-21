Pollen levels are expected to double in some areas of Japan this year, triggering sneezing attacks, itchy eyes and — potentially — a drag on consumer spending.

Record high temperatures last summer gave rise to a decade-high volume of cedar flowers in Japan’s main industrial areas, according to data from the environment ministry. That’s likely to trigger an acute rise in pollen counts this spring.

That could suppress first-quarter spending by 0.7%, according to estimates by Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. Households are expected to hold back from eating out, clothes shopping or participating in leisure activities as some people fight through allergy symptoms.