U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, a major show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, which has seen Moscow launch a massive assault across front lines in the east.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as Biden visited Kyiv, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he and Biden discussed long-range weapons during the visit. The White House said Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine.