U.S. air safety regulators are facing fresh questions following recent near crashes at American airports, further challenging an aviation industry ramp-up in response to rising travel demand.

The Federal Aviation Administration is already facing questions after the agency in January ordered a temporary grounding of planes nationally for the first time since 9/11 due to problems with a safety alert system.

At a Senate hearing earlier this week, acting FAA chief Billy Nolen was presented with a simulation video of a Feb. 4 incident at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in which a FedEx cargo plane nearly collided with a Southwest Airlines passenger jet that was about to take off.