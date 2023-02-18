Japan logged 17,132 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by about 10,300 from a week before.
The number of seriously ill patients fell by 11 from Friday to 221. A total of 87 deaths among COVID-19 patients were reported.
By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases, at 1,146, followed by Osaka, at 1,133, Aichi, 973, Kanagawa, 888, and Fukuoka, 841.
