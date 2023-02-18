  • Tales of disturbing exchanges with the chatbot that have captured attention this week include the artificial intelligence (AI) issuing threats and telling of desires to steal nuclear code, create a deadly virus or to be alive. | REUTERS
    Tales of disturbing exchanges with the chatbot that have captured attention this week include the artificial intelligence (AI) issuing threats and telling of desires to steal nuclear code, create a deadly virus or to be alive. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

San Francisco – Microsoft’s nascent Bing chatbot turning testy or even threatening is likely because it essentially mimics what it learned from online conversations, analysts and academics said Friday.

Tales of disturbing exchanges with the chatbot that have captured attention this week include the artificial intelligence (AI) issuing threats and telling of desires to steal nuclear code, create a deadly virus or to be alive.

“I think this is basically mimicking conversations that it’s seen online,” said Graham Neubig, an associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s language technologies institute.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW