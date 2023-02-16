World Bank chief David Malpass announced Wednesday that he would step down nearly a year early, ending a tenure at the head of the development lender that was clouded by questions over his climate stance.

The veteran of Republican administrations in the United States was appointed to the role in 2019 when Donald Trump was president, and had previously served as under secretary of the Treasury for international affairs.

His tenure at the World Bank saw the organization grapple with global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and an international economic slowdown.