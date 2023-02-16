  • Troops take part in a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army in Pyongyang on Feb. 8 | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – South Korea released its latest defense white paper on Thursday, describing North Korea as its “enemy” for the first time in six years and reporting an increase in Pyongyang’s stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium.

The biennial white paper offers a glimpse into the reclusive North’s growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles, as well as its conventional military capabilities.

The 2022 paper revived the description of the North Korean regime and military as “our enemy,” last used in its 2016 edition, citing Pyongyang’s ongoing weapons development, cyber and military provocations and its recent portrayal of the South as an “enemy.”

