  • A damaged house following Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday. New Zealand has declared a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle sweeps across the nation's North Island, causing floods, landslips and power outages. | BLOOMBERG
    A damaged house following Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday. New Zealand has declared a national state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle sweeps across the nation's North Island, causing floods, landslips and power outages. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Auckland – New Zealand declared a national state of emergency Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left more than 100,000 people without power.

High winds and heavy rain lashed the country’s populous North Island, in what officials called an “unprecedented weather event.”

“It’s been a big night for New Zealanders. A lot of families are displaced, a lot of homes are without power,” Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters in Auckland. “There has been extensive damage across the country.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW