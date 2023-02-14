Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow’s gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia’s decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country’s energy exports.

The latest sanctions, including price caps, are likely to disrupt oil trade further but it is easier to find new markets for crude and refined products than for gas.