Ukraine’s urgent request for Western warplanes to boost its war capabilities against Russia poses a host of challenges that make an early delivery of such aircraft unlikely, experts said Thursday.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies Wednesday to provide his country with air power to combat the Russian invasion, in an historic address to the British parliament.
He made the same demand in Paris where he met President Emmanuel Macron later in the day.
