Efforts are growing in Japan to offer support for people affected by Monday’s massive earthquake in Turkey.

On Tuesday, staff of the Association for Aid and Relief, Japan, a nongovernmental organization, started offering relief supplies, such as blankets and paper diapers, to affected people in Turkey.

The NGO, based in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, which announced the launch of an emergency support program right after the quake struck, received over ¥20 million in donations by Thursday.