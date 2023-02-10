The Meteorological Agency on Friday issued a heavy snow warning for all areas of Tokyo except for the southern islands as snow fell across a wide area of the Kanto-Koshin region.
Some trains and flights in the Kanto-Koshin region and Shizuoka Prefecture were canceled on Friday morning, after officials Thursday warned of the risk of major disruptions.
JR East announced that it will suspend some Yamagata Shinkansen line operations on Friday, while the Nikko Line may be suspended between Kanuma and Nikko stations in Tochigi prefecture on Friday evening.
