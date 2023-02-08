Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden touted America’s “unbroken” democracy and resurgent economy in an optimistic State of the Union speech Tuesday — as he sought to persuade skeptical voters that at 80 he still has what it takes to takes to run for re-election.
Biden’s address before Congress and tens of millions of television viewers was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after COVID-19 and the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency.
In a raucous prime-time speech that occasionally more resembled the British parliament’s Question Time than the staid annual U.S. tradition, Biden eagerly took on jeering Republicans who newly control the House of Representatives.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.