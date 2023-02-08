U.S. President Joe Biden touted America’s “unbroken” democracy and resurgent economy in an optimistic State of the Union speech Tuesday — as he sought to persuade skeptical voters that at 80 he still has what it takes to takes to run for re-election.

Biden’s address before Congress and tens of millions of television viewers was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after COVID-19 and the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In a raucous prime-time speech that occasionally more resembled the British parliament’s Question Time than the staid annual U.S. tradition, Biden eagerly took on jeering Republicans who newly control the House of Representatives.