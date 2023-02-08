  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden touted America’s “unbroken” democracy and resurgent economy in an optimistic State of the Union speech Tuesday — as he sought to persuade skeptical voters that at 80 he still has what it takes to takes to run for re-election.

Biden’s address before Congress and tens of millions of television viewers was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after COVID-19 and the turmoil of Donald Trump’s presidency.

In a raucous prime-time speech that occasionally more resembled the British parliament’s Question Time than the staid annual U.S. tradition, Biden eagerly took on jeering Republicans who newly control the House of Representatives.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED