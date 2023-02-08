Heavy snow has been forecast for the greater Tokyo area Friday morning, with the Meteorological Agency warning people to watch out for icy roads and possible disruption to public transport.

The agency predicted Wednesday that while mountainous areas in the Kanto region would see most of the heavy snowfall, other places, including in central Tokyo, could experience snow during morning commuting hours.

“If the amount of precipitation increases, or if it turns to rain later in the day, there is a chance for an alarming level of snowfall,” the Meteorological Agency warned. “So pay close attention to traffic disruption due to heavy snow and icy roads.”