  • Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft, speaks during an event at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, on Tuesday. Microsoft unveiled new versions of its Bing internet-search engine and Edge browser powered by the newest technology from ChatGPT maker OpenAI. | BLOOMBERG
REDMOND, Washington – Microsoft is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge browser with artificial intelligence, the company said Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.

The maker of the Windows operating system is staking its future on AI through billions of dollars of investment as it directly challenges Alphabet’s Google, which for years has outpaced Microsoft in search and browser technology.

Now, Microsoft is rolling out an intelligent chatbot to live alongside Bing’s search results, putting AI that can summarize web pages, synthesize disparate sources, even compose emails and translate them into more consumers’ hands. Microsoft expects every percentage point of share it gains will bring in another $2 billion in search advertising revenue.

