    China must work to create a path to modernization that is more efficient than capitalism, leader Xi Jinping told top officials this week, a report has said. | BLOOMBEREG

China’s successful development shows there is another way to modernize, leader Xi Jinping has said, rejecting any need to “westernize” and doubling down on his goals of increased self-reliance and improved social justice.

China must work to create a path to modernization that is more efficient than capitalism, Xi told top officials this week, according to a state-run Xinhua News Agency report. Innovation must be placed in a prominent position in overall national development and there should be better balance between efficiency and equity, Xi said.

The core of achieving these goal lies with sticking to the leadership of the Communist Party, Xi said, adding that this will decide the “ultimate success or failure” of China’s efforts to develop.

