  • A pachinko parlor in Osaka in May 2020. Osaka Prefecture is taking measures to address gambling addition, with a new ordinance on the issue having been passed in recent months. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Osaka – The first ordinance in Japan to promote efforts against gambling addiction was passed by the Osaka Prefectural Assembly in October, and came into effect the following month.

The ordinance includes calls for the implementation of steps that reflect the opinions of both experts and gambling addicts as well as the strengthening of preventive education for young people.

The Osaka Prefectural Government, which is moving forward with plans to develop an integrated resort, or IR, which includes a casino, aims to be a “front-runner in the fight against addiction.” There are doubts, however, about the viability of the ordinance due to a lack of clear prospects for securing the necessary financial resources for the measures spelled out in the legislation.

