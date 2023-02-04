  • Chief executives across Big Tech packed earnings calls with mentions of heavily hyped AI technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line. | REUTERS
    Chief executives across Big Tech packed earnings calls with mentions of heavily hyped AI technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.
Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence.

This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.

In conference calls after financial results, tech execs uttered the phrases “AI,” “generative AI,” or “machine learning” from two to six times as often as they did in the previous quarter, according to a review of conference transcripts.

