Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence.
This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.
In conference calls after financial results, tech execs uttered the phrases “AI,” “generative AI,” or “machine learning” from two to six times as often as they did in the previous quarter, according to a review of conference transcripts.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.