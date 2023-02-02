Canada’s Parliament passed a motion unanimously on Wednesday to take in 10,000 Uyghur refugees who fled China but are now facing pressure to return.

The decision builds on a February 2021 move by Canadian lawmakers to label Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in its northwestern Xinjiang territory as genocide.

Rights groups believe at least 1 million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in internment camps in the region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilizing women and imposing forced labor.