  • People give a three-finger salute in February 2021 after calls for protest went out on social media in Yangon, as Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally charged. | AFP-JIJI
Two years after a coup snuffed out Myanmar’s short-lived democratic experiment, the country’s military is planning elections analysts warn could spark further bloodshed as opposition to junta rule rages on.

Observers also say the planned poll cannot be free and fair under the present circumstances, with one analyst characterizing it as a mere “performance” aimed at justifying the junta’s hold on power.

Allegations of voter fraud in the last election, in November 2020, which was won resoundingly by democracy figurehead Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, were the army’s excuse for seizing power on Feb. 1, 2021.

