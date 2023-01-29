A four-star general in the U.S. Air Force has warned of war with China within the next two years, likely over self-ruled Taiwan, in remarks that the Pentagon quickly sought to distance itself from.

Gen. Mike Minihan, who heads the U.S. Air Mobility Command, warned in a letter to the leadership of its roughly 110,000 personnel that it must speed up preparations for a looming conflict, citing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s goals and the possibility that Washington and Taipei will be preoccupied with other domestic issues in the ensuing two years.

“I hope I am wrong,” Minihan wrote in the letter dated Feb. 1 but sent out Friday. “My gut tells me we will fight in 2025. Xi secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are all aligned for 2025.”