Meta Platforms will reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following a two-year suspension for violating the social networks’ rules.

The company’s decision to withdraw the ban, announced Wednesday, means Trump can soon reach tens of millions of followers across the two services as he makes another bid for the White House. His accounts will be subject to “guardrails,” the company said, and specific penalties for future rule-breaking.

“As a general rule, we don’t want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate on Meta’s platforms — especially in the context of elections in democratic societies like the United States,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said in a blog post.