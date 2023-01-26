The growing clamor in Congress to completely ban the popular social media platform TikTok in the U.S. raises pressure on the Biden administration, which is in the late stages of reviewing the security risks of the app.

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, from all devices nationwide.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who now wields clout over how to counter Chinese influence in the U.S., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat from Illinois, both said they plan to team up with Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, for a similar measure.