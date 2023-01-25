Threats have been sent by fax to about 300 senior high schools and universities across Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

According to the education ministry and other sources, bomb threats were sent to 12 schools including universities in Niigata and Yamanashi prefectures on Monday, while death threats were sent to 138 schools including senior high schools in Saitama and Oita prefectures early on Tuesday.

The threats to universities claimed that over 330 bombs have been set up and demanded ¥300,000 be paid by 3 p.m. that day. Those to senior high schools demanded ¥3 million by 1:34 p.m. and threatened to kill students and teachers with modified guns and Molotov cocktails if the demand is rejected.