The welfare ministry on Monday issued administrative guidance to the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church over adoptions that are said to have taken place among its followers.

In the guidance, the ministry emphasized that adoption is meant to be considered when biological parents cannot raise their children or it is inappropriate to leave the children in their parents’ custody.

The ministry mentioned a report from a person who was adopted saying, “I was extremely shocked because my real parents gave me up for adoption although they were capable of bringing me up.”