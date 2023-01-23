Moscow has refused to hold talks with Tokyo on Japanese fishing operations in waters near disputed northwestern Pacific islands, fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura said Monday.

Moscow notified Tokyo on Thursday that it cannot currently arrange a schedule for the talks on Japanese fishing operations for Alaska pollock, octopuses, Okhotsk Atka mackerel and other seafood, according to Nomura.

Japanese fishing operations are already being affected, as the fishing season for Alaska pollock usually runs from early January to mid-March.