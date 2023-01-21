  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting of defense chiefs at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, as Russia's attack on the country continues, in Kyiv, on Friday. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a meeting of defense chiefs at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss how to help Ukraine defend itself, as Russia's attack on the country continues, in Kyiv, on Friday. | UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Ramstein Air Base, Germany – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday there was “no alternative” but for the West to give Ukraine heavy tanks, as Germany failed to commit its sought-after Leopard vehicles to a possible spring offensive by Kyiv.

A U.S.-led meeting of some 50 Ukraine allies came through with billions of dollars’ worth of military hardware, including ample armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.

But Zelenskyy stressed he needed battle tanks on top of that, as U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Ukraine was expected to mount an attack against dug-in Russian troops in the coming weeks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW