Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, state-fun facilities that are aiming to merge in fiscal 2024, said Thursday that they have decided to name the new university “Institute of Science Tokyo.”

The name will become official after necessary procedures, such as registering with the education ministry and revising the national university corporation act.

“The new university’s name expresses its strong will to guide the advancement of science and work together with society to create a vibrant future,” the two universities said in a joint statement.

