U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Beijing on Feb. 5 and 6, a U.S. official said Tuesday, confirming a long-awaited trip aimed at keeping high tensions in check between the world’s two largest economies.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Blinken would arrive in the Chinese capital on Feb. 5 and also hold talks the following day, going ahead with the visit despite mounting concern about COVID-19 cases in China.

The two sides have not given details on his itinerary but Blinken is expected to meet Foreign Minister Qin Gang, until recently China’s ambassador in Washington, and possibly President Xi Jinping.