Frozen sardines have washed up on the beaches of three towns in Hokkaido, with the fishes’ bodies covering several kilometers on the Sea of Okhotsk coast.

On Sunday, local residents gathered in the towns of Shari and Omu to see the spectacle, with some rushing to bring the fish home.

Just a couple of days prior, there was a similar sighting in Tokoro in the city of Kitami. It’s estimated that there were around 20 tons of the dead, frozen fish, with each about 20 centimeters in size, according to Yuki Matsui from the Okhotsk Regional Development Bureau, who recently visited the site himself.