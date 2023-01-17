  • Passengers arrive at Beijing Capital International Airport from Japan's Narita Airport on Monday. | KYODO
Beijing – The Chinese government is issuing visas to some Japanese visitors, including business travelers, although it announced last week that it would suspend visa issuance operations for Japan, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Under what criteria Chinese authorities approve visa applications is unknown, but there have been some cases in which applications were accepted after applicants individually made inquiries, according to the sources.

It is still difficult to make appointments via the website of the Chinese Visa Application Service Center in Tokyo.

