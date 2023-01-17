  • Nominees for the Bank of Japan's new governor and deputy governors are likely to be presented to parliament on Feb. 10. | REUTERS
The government is likely to present its nominees for the next Bank of Japan governor and two deputy governors on Feb. 10, four government and ruling party officials with knowledge of the matter said.

There is a chance the date could be brough forward by several days depending on developments in parliament, which convenes on Jan. 23, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The nominees, if approved by both houses of parliament, will succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe.

