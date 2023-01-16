  • A Ukrainian soldier walks past bloody stretchers outside a hospital not far from the front line in the country's Donetsk region on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Kyiv – Kyiv can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO said Sunday, as President Vladimir Putin praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town.

Washington meanwhile condemned the missile attack on a tower block in the eastern city of Dnipro, as the death toll rose to 30 as rescue teams kept up the search for survivors.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine could expect more heavy weapons following Kyiv’s requests to its allies for the vehicles, artillery and missiles it says are key to defending itself.

