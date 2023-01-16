The president of the European Parliament will seek Monday to get ahead of a graft scandal that has rocked the legislature, by officially unveiling a series of reforms to clean up the multinational assembly.

But many MEPs and observers believe the changes to be presented by Roberta Metsola don’t go far enough to be able to restore credibility in the institution.

The parliament has been the focus of intense scrutiny since the scandal broke open a month ago with the arrest of one of Metsola’s 14 vice presidents after Belgian police raided homes and offices of several MEPs, former MEPs, parliamentary aides and heads of NGOs that dealt with lawmakers.