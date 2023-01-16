  • An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI multirole fighter jet arrives at the Air Self-Defense Force's Hyakuri Air Base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan. 10. | KYODO
    An Indian Air Force Su-30MKI multirole fighter jet arrives at the Air Self-Defense Force's Hyakuri Air Base in Omitama, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Jan. 10. | KYODO
  • SHARE

India and Japan were set to kick off their first-ever joint fighter aircraft exercise on Monday as the two strategic partners continue to deepen defense and security ties amid growing concerns over China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Named Veer Guardian-23, the aerial maneuvers were to take place in the airspace around the Air Self-Defense Force’s Hyakuri and Iruma air bases in Ibaraki Prefecture, running until Jan. 26.

The ASDF said in a statement that the purpose of the exercises is to “promote mutual understanding, strengthen defense cooperation between the air forces” and enhance the ASDF’s tactical skills.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW