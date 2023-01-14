In an eye-catching bid to show that cars can be clean while appealing to old-school petrolheads, Toyota on Friday showcased zero-emission versions of its 1980s sports range, which still boasts a strong global fan base.

At an industry event for customized cars in Chiba, the Japanese automaker unveiled two cars of the AE86 generation, one modified as a battery-electric vehicle and the other as a hydrogen-engine model.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said remodeling existing cars needed to be explored as an option to achieve a goal of zero-carbon emissions by 2050. In Japan, only 1 in about 20 cars on the road are new, and older ones are mainly powered at least partly by gasoline.