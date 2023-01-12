  • A medical worker at an Ebola treatment unit at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital in Uganda in September. | AFP-JIJI
Uganda declared an official end to its Ebola outbreak, easing concerns about the deadly virus that was feared to spread over the country’s borders.

“Uganda put a swift end to the Ebola outbreak by ramping up key control measures such as surveillance, contact tracing and infection, prevention and control,” the African country’s ministry of health and the World Health Organization said in a statement.

Widespread testing hasn’t detected new cases in more than 42 days, an indication that the virus is no longer spreading. The typical incubation period between exposure and infection is 21 days.

