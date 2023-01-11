The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,772 new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital on Wednesday, up by 6,218 from a week earlier.

Tokyo logged 29 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while there were 49 severely ill patients under its criteria, a decline of five from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 15,520.3, up 34.1% from a week earlier.