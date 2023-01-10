  • Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against the anti-democracy riots in Brasilia on Monday. | VICTOR MORIYAMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against the anti-democracy riots in Brasilia on Monday. | VICTOR MORIYAMA / THE NEW YORK TIMES

Brasilia – Brazilian security forces cleared protest camps Monday and arrested 1,500 people as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned “acts of terrorism” after a far-right mob stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital.

Hundreds of soldiers and police mobilized to dismantle an improvised camp outside the army’s headquarters in Brasilia.

There, some 3,000 supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro had set up tents — used as a base for the sea of protesters who ran riot inside the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court for around four hours Sunday.

